RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $474.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

