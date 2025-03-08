RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in CSX by 77.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

