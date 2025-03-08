River Global Investors LLP Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

MRVL opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

