Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 9,878 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,319. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Brandon Asbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,629 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $88,375.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Richard Brandon Asbill sold 499 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $7,988.99.

On Monday, January 6th, Richard Brandon Asbill sold 822 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $14,294.58.

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.08 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 200,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 70.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 153,223 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 92,915 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

