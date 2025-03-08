Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $388.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.07. The firm has a market cap of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

