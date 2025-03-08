Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $169.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.67 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

