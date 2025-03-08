Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

