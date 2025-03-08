Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

