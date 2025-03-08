Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.29 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.