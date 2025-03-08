Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,749 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.