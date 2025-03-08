Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

