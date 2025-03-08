Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,617 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,251,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,747,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

