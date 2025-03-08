Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Q1 Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.64. Carvana has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,531,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Carvana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Carvana by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carvana by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Carvana by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $6,107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,956.10. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

