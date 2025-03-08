Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertiv alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/24/2025.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE VRT traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.