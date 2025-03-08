Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. stock on February 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/24/2025.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

