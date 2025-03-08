Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Arista Investors Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARINA) Stock

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Arista Investors Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARINA). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Arista Investors stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/19/2024.

Arista Investors Stock Performance

ARINA stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Arista Investors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Arista Investors

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance.

