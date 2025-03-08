Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 104,296,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,347,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,857 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 185,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

