Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Enerpac Tool Group stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 242,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

