Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $23.05. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 581,379 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.