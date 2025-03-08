Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rentokil Initial had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 339.18 ($4.38) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 328.10 ($4.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 517.60 ($6.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 393 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 406.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Baldwin purchased 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £30,975,000 ($40,034,897.25). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

