Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 261,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $707.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

