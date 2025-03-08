Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $31.65. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 415,377 shares changing hands.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.