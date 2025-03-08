Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – March 6th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JD.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Ford Motor are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are securities issued by companies engaged in activities related to property, such as development, management, or investment in residential, commercial, or industrial real estate. They often include real estate investment trusts (REITs), allowing investors to participate in the real estate market indirectly through the stock exchange without owning physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,592,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,366,230. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 37,584,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,138,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.45. 5,325,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,483. The company has a market cap of $686.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,706,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,719,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,778,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,919,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

