Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $184.73 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,862,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

