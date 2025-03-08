Raul Jr. Parra Sells 5,361 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $555,292.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,739.58. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raul Jr. Parra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 649,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,926,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,057,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

