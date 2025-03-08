Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Quanterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $7.40 on Friday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $285.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

