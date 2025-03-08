QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

QCOM stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.14.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

