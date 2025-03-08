Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,160.1% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 187,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $73.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,050.96. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,316,746. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

