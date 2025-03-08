ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

