ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
BATS:NOBL opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.