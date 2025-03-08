Promising Esports Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that operate within the competitive gaming industry, including those involved in video game development, hardware manufacturing, tournament organization, and digital streaming services. These stocks enable investors to participate in the growing esports market, which has expanded rapidly due to increased viewership, sponsorship, and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,287. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. 384,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

