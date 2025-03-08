Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

