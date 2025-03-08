Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.22% and a negative net margin of 349.41%.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PROF stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.78. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

