PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 35,935 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $947,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

