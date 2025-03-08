PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $705,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

