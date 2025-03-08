PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $570.95 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $570,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $264.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.56. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
