PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 251,524 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $1,113,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

