PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,368 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $781,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 51,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.