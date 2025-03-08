Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $165,476,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,159.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $95,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $482.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.94 and a 200 day moving average of $509.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

