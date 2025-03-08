Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $204,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $765,912,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Garmin by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,401,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,538,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $219.51 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $138.86 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.34.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,353.20. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,799.50. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,686 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.