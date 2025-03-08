Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). 3,522,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 934% from the average session volume of 340,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.04.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
