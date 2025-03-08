Permanent Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

