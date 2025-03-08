Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.