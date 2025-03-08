PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 17,520 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,662,000 after acquiring an additional 891,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,066,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,869,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE AGI opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

