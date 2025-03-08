PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,850 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
