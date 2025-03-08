PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,370 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G PLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 204,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,742,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,806,000 after buying an additional 257,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

