PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,207,000 after buying an additional 634,843 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,551,000 after buying an additional 513,890 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,356,000 after buying an additional 267,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $70.52 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

