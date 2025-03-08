PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Birkenstock by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIRK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

