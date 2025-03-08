PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.54. PCCW shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 2,192 shares trading hands.
PCCW Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About PCCW
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.
