Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading 14.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 435,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 613,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Oncimmune Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.80. The company has a market cap of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -412.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oncimmune had a net margin of 581.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.74%.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Further Reading

