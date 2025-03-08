OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.78%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

